27.9 C
Lagos
Thursday, March 13, 2025
spot_img
National

Police arrests five suspects link to Abuja monarch’s abduction

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
3

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended five individuals suspected of being involved in the abduction of the Village Head of Dagachi Hamlet, Yuda Garba, and five others in Ungwan Pawa Dnako Village along Igu Road.

A coordinated team comprising police officers, local hunters, and vigilante members was swiftly deployed to the area to search the surrounding forests following the abduction.

Upon a clean sweep of the forests, some suspects were taken into custody and were identified as Abdullahi Idris, Tambaya Idris, Haruna Tukur, Umar Haruna, and Nasiru Haruna.

The Guild had reported that around 6:30 AM on March 11, 2025, a group of 15 armed men stormed the village, seizing the victims under the cover of darkness.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may be linked to recent land sales in the village, as there were prior reports of unfamiliar individuals—believed to be Fulani settlers—moving into the community.

Meanwhile, security forces are intensifying efforts to rescue the hostages and apprehend other culprits still at large.

Previous article
South Korea files negligence charges against pilots for bombing village
Next article
Cross River, UNICEF partner on child nutrition, affordable healthcare, others

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.