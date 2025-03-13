Police arrests five suspects link to Abuja monarch’s abduction

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended five individuals suspected of being involved in the abduction of the Village Head of Dagachi Hamlet, Yuda Garba, and five others in Ungwan Pawa Dnako Village along Igu Road.

A coordinated team comprising police officers, local hunters, and vigilante members was swiftly deployed to the area to search the surrounding forests following the abduction.

Upon a clean sweep of the forests, some suspects were taken into custody and were identified as Abdullahi Idris, Tambaya Idris, Haruna Tukur, Umar Haruna, and Nasiru Haruna.

The Guild had reported that around 6:30 AM on March 11, 2025, a group of 15 armed men stormed the village, seizing the victims under the cover of darkness.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may be linked to recent land sales in the village, as there were prior reports of unfamiliar individuals—believed to be Fulani settlers—moving into the community.

Meanwhile, security forces are intensifying efforts to rescue the hostages and apprehend other culprits still at large.