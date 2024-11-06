Police arrests five suspected cultists terrorizing Delta communities

The Delta Police Command has arrested five suspected members of a cult group, the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, for terrorizing communities in Warri South West, Local Government Area of the State.



Those apprehended were identified as Emmanuel Irhurhu, Godstime Jacob, Ighene Jeffrey, Iboyi Gain, and Dudun Oritsedere.



On Wednesday, it was learnt that the suspects had been terrorizing residents of the Sapele Community and its surroundings before they were arrested.



The spokesperson for the Delta police command, SP Edafe Bright, who made this known through a statement released to newsmen, cautioned youths to desist from unlawful acts to avoid prosecution.



He said: “Operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team ( CP – SAT ) led by ASP Julius Robinson at various locations of Oton community and Sapele town and arrested five suspected cultists namely; Eremoje Dudun Oritsedere aka ( General) m” 34yrs of Deghele community in Warri South West LGA Delta State.



“But a resident of Oton Community in Sapele who was alleged to have in his possession the gang’s AK 47 rifle, Emmanuel Irhurhu m” 29yrs of Oton community in Sapele, Godstime Jacob m” 25yrs of Jesse community in Ethiope west LGA Delta State, Ighene Jefrry m” 29yrs of Jesse Town in Ethiope Lga Delta State and Iboyi Gain m” 33yrs of Mosoghar Community in Ethiope West LGA Delta State.



“Preliminary investigation revealed that they are suspected to be members of the supreme Vikings Confraternity.



“The suspects were arrested on the strength of confessions made by one Philip Okunumah aka “G3” m” 28yrs of Jesse in Ethiope West LGA Delta State earlier arrested who confessed to a series of cult-related killings. An abandoned operational Toyota Corolla with Reg No KWL 635 BU and a Beretta Pistol Loaded with four(4) rounds of live ammunition were recovered.”



Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Delta Commands, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has urged parents and guardians to discourage their children from associating with cult groups.



Abaniwonda emphasized the importance of being vigilant and reporting any suspicious persons or movements to the police.