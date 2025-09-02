Police arrests five kidnappers terrorizing Kwara communities

The Kwara Police Command has arrested five suspected kidnappers and rescued two abducted victims in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.

They were apprehended by a joint security team, including members of the local vigilantes, after receiving distress calls from residents of Idofin Igbana community.

On Tuesday, it was learnt that the incident occurred after three women, Ahmed Aminat, Mohammed Habibat, and Isah Aminat, were kidnapped around 7:45 p.m. in the Oke-Ile area recently.

The suspects were said to have been tracked to Ago Alu Fulani camp along Idofin/Olla Road, where the security team engaged them.

It was learnt that minutes after the clashes started, the kidnappers abandoned two of their captives and fled with the third victim, Ahmed Aminat.

Those arrested have been identified as Abubakar Seriki Juli, Mohammadu Bello (two individuals bearing the same name), Abubakar Sodiq, and Abubakar Bako, all residents of Idofin Aiyekale.

One of the rescued victims reportedly identified two of the suspects as part of the gang.

Sources at the Kwara Command disclosed that efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victim and apprehend other fleeing members of the abduction syndicate in the state.