Police arrests five Delta youth for sexually assaulting women

The Delta State Police Command has arrested the community head and chief organizer of a controversial festival in Ozoro, alongside four other suspects, following viral videos showing women being sexually assaulted and molested during the event. The arrests intensify efforts to ensure justice for the victims.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate transfer of Chief Omorede Sunday and the four suspects from Oramudu Quarters to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation and prosecution, vowing zero tolerance for such barbaric acts under any guise of tradition.

The arrests, announced on Friday, come in response to public outcry and graphic footage from the Ozoro community festival in Isoko North Local Government Area on March 19, 2026. Reports indicate that women faced harassment and sexual violence if found outdoors after noon, prompting swift police intervention to uphold citizens’ rights over alleged customary practices.

Police described the alleged acts as disgusting, embarrassing, and criminal, stressing that no custom or tradition can override fundamental human rights, particularly the protection of women in public spaces.

Authorities are calling on additional victims and witnesses to come forward confidentially as investigations continue to identify and apprehend any remaining perpetrators.

The incident has reignited national debate on gender-based violence disguised as cultural events, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement of laws safeguarding women and vulnerable groups across communities.