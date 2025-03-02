Police arrests five Anambra youths for car theft, recover arms

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested five youths in connection with car theft and recovered arms, in a major breakthrough in the fight against crime in the state.

The suspects, identified as Miracle Chukwunoso, Chinweze Charles, Bonaventure Chigozie, and two others, were arrested by Police Operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the operatives stormed a criminal hideout at Igbariam and arrested the suspects, recovering a locally fabricated Beretta pistol from them.

Tochuckwu disclosed that in a separate operation, Police Operatives attached to the 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters had also rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested two suspects, recovering a suspected stolen vehicle, an Ash-coloured Toyota Corolla.

The victim reported that the armed men forcefully withdrew over N1 million from his account and stole his two phones valued at N820,000 during his captivity.

The statement reads in part; “In the early hours of 22nd February 2025, Police Operatives attached to a Special Anti Cultism Squad stormed a criminal hideout at Igbariam and arrested one Miracle Chukwunoso, Chinweze Charles and Bonaventure Chigozie all males, between the age bracket of 20 – 26 years. The team also recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol from them.

“The suspects were positively identified by victims, who were attacked and dispossessed of their personal belongings. A total sum of Two Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand Naira (#254,000) was withdrawn from the victim’s account on 21st February 2025 along Otoko, Igbariam.

“In another development, Police Operatives attached to the 3 -3 Police Divisional Headquarters on 16th February 2025 by 2 pm swiftly responded to a kidnap incident and rescued the victim by Ejison Fuel Station along Enugu/ Onitsha Expressway.

“The Operatives in a diligent follow-up of the Case arrested two suspects (names withheld) to enable the operatives apprehend other gang members and recovered one Ash-coloured Toyota Corolla allegedly belonging to the victim in a Mechanic workshop at 3-3 Area.

“According to the victim, the armed men forcefully withdrew more than One million Naira (#1,000,000) only from his account during his captivity and dispossessed him of his two phones valued at Eight hundred and twenty thousand Naira (#820,000).”

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has assured that the command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that crime is reduced to the barest minimum in Anambra State.

The suspects are currently being held in police custody and will be charged to court for prosecution upon conclusion of investigations.