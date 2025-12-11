Police arrests five Anambra youth over vandalism

No fewer than five young men have been taken into police custody in Anambra State over alleged vandalism and theft at an international company located in Agulu community, Anaocha Local Government Area.

The arrest marks a major breakthrough in the Command’s ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks involved in armed robbery, vandalism, and property destruction across the state.

Confirming the development on Thursday, the command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects were apprehended following a coordinated follow-up investigation into a case of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The arrested suspects, aged between 18 and 23, were identified as Okemili Chikwado, Collins Nwakpa, Chukwuemeka Igboke, Nwali Chinedu, and Ekene Nwankwo.

Ikenga explained that the operation was carried out on the evening of December 8 by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Awkuzu, working in collaboration with personnel from the Neni Divisional Headquarters.

During the raid, officers recovered one pump-action gun, ten live cartridges, and a black motorcycle suspected to have been used by the gang.

According to Ikenga, the suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation and named one Arinze as the primary receiver of the stolen items.

He added that investigations are ongoing, with intensified efforts underway to track down other fleeing accomplices and recover the vandalised equipment.