Police arrests female gunrunner, associate In Zamfara

Efforts by the Zamfara Police Command to restore peace and harmony back to the state have continued to yield results with policemen deployed to the state arresting a suspected female gunrunner and her male counterpart along the Gusau–Wanke–Dansadau road.

The female suspected gunrunner and her associate were nabbed with 325 rounds of live ammunition and one magazine for an AK-47 rifle.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Mohammed Shehu, disclosed both suspects’ arrests on Tuesday through a statement released to newsmen in the state.

Shehu explained that the arrest was a sequel to intelligence received about the supply of the above-mentioned exhibits from Benue State to an undisclosed bandit camp in Zamfara.

According to the statement, On the spot search by the operatives led to the recovery of the above exhibits. In the course of interrogation, suspects confessed to having engaged in several gunrunning businesses with bandits operating in Zamfara and other neighbouring states”.

“The effort is ongoing to apprehend their partners and charge them to court for prosecution,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, however, reiterated the Command’s sustained commitment to protecting lives and property. He also asked residents of the state to collaborate with security agencies in this regard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

