Police arrests ex-security guard, accomplice over Abuja robbery

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have detained two men linked to a violent house invasion that left a security operative dead and valuables missing, as authorities intensify efforts to apprehend other fleeing gang members.

Police identified the suspects as Amaechi Edemba and Kelechi Nwokoro, describing them as principal actors in the incident and confirming that further arrests are being pursued.

According to the command, Nwokoro had previously worked as a guard for the homeowner but was relieved of his duties shortly before the attack, a development investigators believe influenced subsequent events.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed on Thursday that the crime followed a complaint received in January 2026 about an armed break-in at a residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

Detailing the operation, Adeh said: “Following a complaint that armed robbers broke into a residence in Asokoro area of the FCT in January 2026, murdered a security guard on duty, and carted away an unspecified amount of cash, a vehicle, and other valuables, Police operatives attached to FCT Police Command Scorpion Squad launched an intelligence-led operation to apprehend the suspects.”

She added that “Between 12th and 19th February 2026, the operation led to the arrest of two principal suspects: Amaechi Edemba (male, 46) and Kelechi Nwokoro (male, 48) in connection with the incident.”

Providing further background, Adeh stated: “Preliminary investigations revealed that Kelechi Nwokoro was formerly employed as a security guard by the complainant but was disengaged from service in January 2026 due to negligence while on duty.” She noted that he allegedly teamed up with Edemba and enlisted four others from Nasarawa State.

She said the group gained access after disabling surveillance and power supply, adding: “The suspects were confronted by a security guard on duty, Ishaku Marcus, but they overpowered and strangled him to death before carting away cash, jewellery, laptops, wrappers, and a silver Toyota Camry, along with other valuables.”

Adeh confirmed that the vehicle and additional exhibits have been recovered, while four accomplices remain at large. She quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, as urging residents “to endeavour to profile their domestic staff with the Police before granting them employment.”