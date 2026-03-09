Police arrests ex- Lagos lawmaker’s staff accuse of murder

The Lagos Police Command has arrested Alhaji Oshodi, and his brother who were accused of killing a man, Tope Lawal, around the United Bank for Africa (UBA) in Marina, Lagos Island of the state.

Both suspects were identified by residents as staff of the former Lawmaker, Owolabi Alao who managed the car parks around Marina Axis were said to have beaten Lawal to death over alleged theft of single old zinc sheet.

Lawal who was pronounced by medical expert was said to have been beaten with iron rods, planks and other items by both suspects who have been detained at the criminal investigation department (CID) Panti.

According to eyewitness on Monday, Oshodi and his brother allegedly tortured the deceased young man despite pleading continuously for a stop.

The eyewitness added that all plead made by Lawal before his death fell on Oshodi and his brother deaf ears.

After the victim succumbed to his injuries, the suspects allegedly dumped his body under a nearby bridge, where passersby discovered it and immediately raised the alarm.

The shocking act has sparked outrage among residents of the Marina car park area, who rallied to demand justice and called on law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable.

Reacting to the development, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Lion Building, Olumide Junaid, confirmed that the suspects had been apprehended and are currently in custody.

He assured the public that such acts would not be tolerated, emphasizing that the suspects would immediately be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Panti for further investigation and prosecution.

Junaid added that all evidence collected at the Lion Building Division would be meticulously documented and forwarded to the CID without compromise, underscoring the command’s commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation.

The Command promised that the case will be diligently pursued to ensure justice for the deceased.