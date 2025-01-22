Police arrests ex-convict for theft days after Osun Gov’s pardon

In an ironic turn of events, an ex-convict, Sunday Omisakin, has been arrested by the police for burglary, barely a month after the state governor, Ademola Adeleke granted him clemency.

Omisakin, previously convicted for a lesser crime, was caught in the act in Osogbo’s Al-Medinat Area, Iludun, where he allegedly burgled the home of one Shittu Damilare, making off with a plasma TV worth N600,000.

While carting away the item, the police went after the suspect, leading to Omisakin’s arrest and subsequent arraignment before Magistrate Adekanmi Adeyeba at the Osun State Magistrate Court in Osogbo.

During the court proceedings, Inspector Kayode Adeoye detailed the incident in a statement, noting, “On January 3, 2025, around 12:00 p.m., Omisakin broke into Damilare’s residence and stole the television,”.

After pleading not guilty, Omisakin was remanded remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Facility from where he was recently released.

Magistrate Adeyeba has set the next court date for February 2025, bringing into question the effectiveness of the pardon system and the rehabilitation efforts for ex-convicts in Osun State.