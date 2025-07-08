Police arrests Enugu varsity male student for killing colleague

A student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Emmanuel Gambo has been apprehended by the operatives of the Enugu State Police Command for the alleged murder of his 22-year-old female schoolmate, Deborah Emenem.

Gambo was arrested weeks after Emenem’s body was discovered in a hotel room, following investigations and intelligence tracking conducted by the command’s officers.

The UNN student was apprehended at his residence in Obukpa area of Nsukka and taken to police station for interrogations, where he confessed to taking the 22-year-old girl’s life.

Emenem’s life was cut short after the suspect, a second-year student of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, allegedly strangled her to death, following a disagreement over payment for sexual services.

According to police investigations, Gambo checked into the hotel with the deceased on the evening of June 14, using a false name and providing unreachable contact details.

The duo reportedly engaged in an initial sexual encounter, after which the victim demanded an additional ₦15,000 before consenting to a second round.

However, an argument reportedly ensued, during which the Gambo allegedly strangled Emenem to death and discarded her belongings, including her smartphone, tablet, earbuds, and a bottle of wine, through the window in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The suspect, after the murder, wrapped the student’s body in a towel and a curtain, hiding it under the bed before fleeing the hotel.

Emenem’s body, already in an advanced state of decomposition, was discovered the following day by hotel staff, who promptly informed the police, triggering an investigation that led to Gambo’s arrest.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime and led detectives to the victim’s belongings, which he had discarded through a window after committing the act.

Gambo, meanwhile, has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Reacting to his arrest, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, commended the police team for their efforts and assured the public that justice will be served.

He also cautioned young people against engaging in harmful social behavior and urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the UNN community, with many calling for improved safety measures and awareness on campus and in surrounding areas.