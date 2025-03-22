Police arrests eight Ogun schoolchildren for cultism

The Ogun Police Command has apprehended eight schoolchildren over their alleged membership of a cult group terrorizing their colleagues inside school premises in the state.

The eight suspects were identified as students of Ifo High School and they were: Omolaso Waris, Bennett Bolawatife, Aluko Taiwo, Akinola Ifeoluwa, Azeez Hassan, Kilani Babatunde, popularly called Soldier, Kehinde Aluko and Fasedemi Samuel.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this on Saturday through a statement made available to newsmen

According to the statement, “The Ifo Divisional Police officer, in collaboration with the authorities of Ifo High School, has apprehended eight students suspected of engaging in cult activities within the school premises after the school headship raised alarm over an emerging gang of students cultist.

“On the 21st of March 2025, at about 1205hrs, the Vice Principal of Ifo High School, Mr. Alako Oluwole, alongside a teacher, Akinseku Oloruntoba Julius reported that a group of students had been involved in cult-related activities, perpetuating disturbances and extorting valuables from fellow students.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the students are members of the Future Guys (F.T.G.) cult group and were allegedly initiated by two senior students, Ebenezer Ope (the group’s President) and Ebenezer Tobi, both in SSS 1.

“The Police have commenced a thorough investigation to determine the extent of cult activities in the school and prevent further occurrences. The students will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department upon the conclusion of preliminary investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the students be brought before him on the next working day for further interviews where other referrals for counselling and mentoring will be organized .The Commissioner of police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, further reiterated his commitment to maintaining law and order in Ogun State and urges parents, teachers, and community leaders to collaborate in eradicating cultism from schools”.