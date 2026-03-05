Police arrests Edo doctor for possessing fire arm

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old medical doctor, Kingsley Dele, for allegedly being in unlawful possession of a firearm, as authorities intensify efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal weapons in the state.

The suspect was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation carried out by operatives of the Command Intelligence and Rapid Response Squad (CIRRS) as part of ongoing security operations targeting illegal arms and related crimes.

According to the command, the operation took place on February 28, 2026, at about 10:00 a.m., following credible intelligence that led officers to the suspect in Obaretin Community.

During the operation, security operatives conducted what was described as a discreet but swift intervention, which resulted in the recovery of a Beretta pistol from the suspect.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Eno Ikoedem, said the arrest forms part of the sustained and strategic offensive being championed by the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, against the circulation of illicit weapons that often fuel violent crimes across communities.

According to him, the Command considers the illegal possession of firearms, irrespective of the status or profession of those involved, as a serious threat to public peace and security.

He added that the police would continue to respond firmly to such threats while maintaining intensified surveillance and intelligence-driven operations aimed at preventing criminal activities in the state.

Ikoedem further disclosed that the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, reassured residents that the Command remains vigilant, proactive, and unrelenting in its constitutional mandate to safeguard lives and property.

The commissioner urged members of the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist in combating crime and strengthening security across Edo State.