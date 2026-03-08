Police arrests Ebonyi APC public secretary over monarch’s death

The Ebonyi State Government has confirmed the arrest of the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Simbad Ogbuatu, over alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of Chief Francis Igwe, the traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike in Ikwo Local Government Area.

Igwe, who is the father of former Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, was reportedly abducted by kidnappers and died in their custody after sustaining injuries from physical assault.

Governor Francis Nwifuru shared this information yesterday while visiting the family of the late monarch to offer condolences.

According to Governor Nwifuru, Ogbuatu became a person of interest after security agencies traced a bank account linked to ransom negotiations back to him.

The governor explained that he first heard about Ogbuatu’s alleged connection during a party meeting.

“Someone quietly informed me that the ransom money was linked to the APC publicity secretary. I asked for clarification. They were still investigating but sought my approval to proceed with the arrest, which I granted,” Nwifuru said.

Initially skeptical, he still instructed security operatives to summon Ogbuatu for questioning.

During interrogation, Ogbuatu reportedly admitted that he provided his bank account details after being approached by one of the suspects, believed to be his personal assistant.

He claimed he did not know the account would be used for ransom payments, initially telling investigators that the funds were from a land sale transaction.

“He said his assistant asked him to provide an account, which he did. Later, he said the account was meant to receive money from a land sale worth about N200 million,” Nwifuru added.

Security agencies then reportedly used Ogbuatu’s phone to communicate with the suspected kidnappers in an effort to track them down. One suspect eventually called the phone and accused Ogbuatu of withholding ransom money.

The police reportedly guided Ogbuatu on what to say during the conversation, which helped set up a meeting point.

Security operatives laid an ambush, resulting in the arrest of members of the gang who came to collect their share of the ransom.

Governor Nwifuru noted that the suspects told investigators they had contacted Ogbuatu through one of their members, who also worked as his personal assistant.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Chief Igwe’s death and the involvement of those linked to the crime are ongoing.