Police arrests Dubai-based returnee, three others link to kidnapping

The Nigerian Police, through its Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has arrested a 25-years old Dubai-based returnee, Bello Ahmed, and three other suspects for allegedly kidnapping his fiancee to raise money for their forthcoming marriage in Abuja.

The three other suspects arrested by the IRT after thorough investigations were: Ibrahim Mohammed, Bilyamiyu Mohamed, and Uche Daniel, and they were all 30 years old.

As gathered, Bello, who hails from Gombe State, was alleged to have been the brain behind the kidnap operations after contacting other accomplices for the job.

He was said to have kidnapped her fiancee, Hannah Queen, who is a lawyer and daughter of a renowned diplomat with an intention to collect the ransom and use it for their marriage so as to forestall losing her to another suitor.

Confirming the arrest on Wednesday, the IRT stated that the suspects were arrested following a report from the victim’s uncle, Yusuf Sanni, a police officer, who reported the case at the IRT Headquarters in Guzape axis of Abuja.

Through a statement made available to newsmen, it stated that the Police team acted on the information received from the victim after regaining freedom from her abductors.

The law enforcement agency disclosed that the findings of their investigations revealed that the key suspect had married a wife and had two children before in Dubai before relocating to Nigeria to conspire with others to kidnap for ransom and to perpetrate the crime.

According to the statement: “The kidnap of a lady was reported on 26th March 2022 at Suniville Estate Apo was reported to the IRT Headquarters at Guzape by one of the uncles of the victim ACP Yusuf Sanni and the Police team arrested the suspects after they had released her.

“He was alleged to have brought in the other three gangs of kidnap for ransom members into the 3- bedroom bungalow apartment three days before the kidnap was arranged by himself when the lady visited him and was relaxing in his living room.

“After the criminal gang members took him and his would be spouse into captivity, he made the victim to believe that he had sent N10 million to the kidnappers for their release through a fake bank alert until she discovered the antics and started calling her parents for her release.

“The key suspect confessed that they expected a total of N50 million as ransom from the parents of the victim of the kidnapping adding that he had expected that the gang would get up to at least N10 million each.”

IRT further disclosed that exhibits recovered from the suspects include a hack saw, two masks, one cap, one masking tape and one i-phone, three toy guns, and an axe.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has directed personnel to ensure suspects get due prosecution in court and that no stone should be left unturned in serving justice to the victim.

