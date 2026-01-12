Police arrests drug dealer, five others in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has achieved a significant breakthrough in its ongoing fight against drug trafficking and criminal activities with the arrest of a notorious drug dealer and five suspected thugs in the state.

The suspects were apprehended during an operation carried out by officers attached to the Jaoji Police Division, Kano.

The arrested drug dealer, Hafizu Ali, 25, a resident of Jaoji Quarters, Kano, was taken into custody alongside five other suspected thugs, while various illicit substances and dangerous weapons were recovered.

The operation was conducted under the direction of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Bakori, in line with directives from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to implement strategic crime prevention measures aimed at dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety of residents.

Items recovered from the suspects include 2,070 suspected Pregabalin capsules and 23 parcels of suspected Cannabis Sativa found in the possession of the drug dealer. The suspected thugs were also found with four knives, two scissors, and an axe.

Commending the officers involved, the Commissioner of Police praised their dedication and professionalism, while also appreciating the people of Kano State for their continued support and cooperation with the police. He assured that the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

The Kano State Police Command further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.