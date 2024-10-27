Police arrests Delta lawmaker for attempted kidnap

The Delta Police Command has arrested a councillor, Ndubisi Okechukwu, for attempting to kidnap a prominent female member of Abbi community in the state.

Okechukwu was apprehended by the law enforcement agency while attempting to kidnap the woman who he claimed was a close friend to the council chairman.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, while confirming the development, reiterated the command’s commitment to drastic reduction of crime across the state.

He noted that a reduction in crime will ensure residents and Deltans feel safe and could do business without fear or favour.

According to the statement released by the command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, The commissioner said: “The DPO Abbi division CSP Florence Onum received credible intelligence that there was a plan to kidnap a prominent member of Abbi community.

“Acting on this intelligence, the DPO Kwale and operatives of the division embarked on a discreet investigation, and 21/10/2024 at about 1900hrs one Hon. Ndubisi Okechhukwu “m” a two times Councilor in Emu-Uno Kwale was arrested.

“The suspect stated that he was suspended from being a counselor.

He further stated that he wanted to kidnap the said woman so that the local government would pay the ransom since he knew the woman was close to the Local government chairman, the suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing”.

Meanwhile, the police boss stated that due to the Ember month period, there may be a likely increase in crime hence, policemen have been deployed around the twenty-five local government areas and embark on intensive visibility patrol while constant raiding of criminal hideouts and black spots will be intensified.

“Members of the public are urged to partner with the Police by providing useful, timely, and credible information that will help the Police in the fight against crime and criminality.