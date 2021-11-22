Police arrests couple, others for trafficking 13yrs-old girl

The Nigeria Police has arrested a man, his wife and two other relatives for allegedly trafficking a 13-year-old girl, Chiamaka, to Burkina Faso, for prostitution.

The suspects were said to have sold the victim for N150,000 to a trafficker in the West African nation after luring her with better employment offer in the country.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Secretary to the Ebonyi Progressives Union, Emmanuel Uduma, handed over the minor to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Chinwe Okah.

Uduma stated that Chiamaka was taken from her village in the Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State under the guise of engaging her as a house help after which she was taken to Burkina Faso for prostitution.

She explained that the minor was informed on arrival at the French-speaking country that she was bought with N150,000 and would pay back N1.2 million to her master and work extra months to earn her freedom.

The Secretary said the girl escaped and reported to the police, which led to her repatriation to Nigeria, disclosing that the suspects were facing trial in court and justice would be prevail to serve as a deterrent to others.

The commissioner, while receiving Chiamaka, assured that the state government would continue to protect the interest of all residents and indigenes.

Okah, who was elated by the kind gesture of the forum, commended them for their effort in ensuring that the girl was brought back to the state.

She further promised that the state government would take care of the victim and make her dream of going back to school a reality

