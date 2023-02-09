Police arrests CBN former staff, family members’ killer in Ogun

Barely a month after the murder of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former official, Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife, and son, the Ogun Police Command has revealed that all suspects involved in the New Year’s Eve murder have been apprehended for prosecution in accordance with the law.

The suspects’ arrest was made public hours after the new Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, resumed office after taking over from the former colleague.

Arrests of the suspect was announced by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Oyeyemi Bola, through a short statement released on his official social media handle on Thursday.

He wrote, “All the suspects involved in the killing of the Fatinoye couple and their son on New year’s eve in Abeokuta have been arrested.”

It would be recalled that the tragedy struck in the Ibara area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, on New Year’s Eve when Kehinde and his wife Bukola, were murdered and burnt beyond recognition in their residence in Abeokuta.

Their son was reportedly taken away by the suspected assassins after setting their house on fire, to clean any possible trace of their action within the community.

It was gathered that the couple were murdered in their private residence in Abeokuta shortly after returning from a New Year crossover church service.

Their remains were later packed by policemen and health officials who visited the scene after news of the act threw the entire state into mourning.

The body of their son, Oreoluwa, who watched as the gunmen killed his parents, was late found two days later, drowned in a river that was a few meters away from the house.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, had urged the police command in the state to go after the killers and apprehend them.

It was later reported that one of the suspects earlier arrested had escaped from police custody in January. But assuring that all suspects have been apprehended and are in police custody, the state PRO took to his Twitter handle to announce that all suspects involved in the gruesome murder had been arrested.

