Police arrests cleric over teenager’s death in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has taken into custody a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Enyinnanya, for allegedly shooting a teenage boy dead after he threw a knockout inside the church premises.

As gathered, the incident occurred during the New Year’s cross-over mass held at St Columbus Catholic Church in the Amaimo community Ikeduru Local Government area of the state.

Eyewitnesses allege that the priest had previously issued warnings against the use of knockouts during the event. Despite his warnings, some youths reportedly lit fireworks.

In what appears to have been an attempt to enforce his directive, the clergyman allegedly retrieved a firearm and opened fire on the group.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, revealed that a detailed investigation had been initiated to ascertain the remote facts surrounding the incident.

According to Okoye, “We are aware of the incident. The priest is in custody and an investigation is going on to ascertain the remote facts surrounding the incident, Further development on the case will be communicated in due course”.

Meanwhile, the deceased body has been deposited at Atta Ikeduru mortuary pending his funeral.