Police arrests Borno forest guards for killing son

A member of the Forest Guard in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, Mohammed Angoli, has been arrested by the Nigerian Police for allegedly killing his son.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the Angoli shot his son, Mustapha, inside the RRR Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Monguno.

The case was reported to the Monguno Division at about 6:20 p.m. by Maidugu Mustapha of Gana Ali Ward, who alleged that 28-year-old forest guard fatally shot his son in the back with an AK-47 rifle.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Monguno was said to have led a patrol team to the scene, where photographs were taken and the victim was evacuated to General Hospital, Monguno.

A medical doctor on duty confirmed the victim dead on arrival, resulting in the body been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

After arresting the suspect and recovering the firearm as exhibit, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), of the Borno Command has commenced investigation into the incident.