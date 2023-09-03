Police arrests blogger accusing Fashola of election result manipulation

The Nigerian Police has arrested a blogger, Chike Ibezim, over his report alleging that the former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has joined the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges to write the court’s verdict on cases challenging the 2023 presidential election result.

Ibezim’s detention by the police was said to have been approved by the court over the publication alleged to have been malicious against Fashola, cyberbullying, and other related offences that were raised against him which were still under investigation by the Police.

The force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday confirmed the blogger’s arrest through a statement released and made available to The Guild.

Adejobi’s confirmation ended weeks of speculation over the law enforcement agency that was alleged to have whisk the blogger away from his home at the wee hours of the day.

Although Fashola denied the report, but the blogger was alleged to have insisted that his report was authentic and that the Lagos State former governor should be investigated.

Angered by the blogger’s stance, Fashola petitioned the law enforcement agency, accusing Ibezim of defamation and others expressing disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms.

Adejobi stressed that the blogger was still under investigation and the Force was yet to complete its findings on the numerous allegations brought against Ibezim.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to address recent concerns and malicious reports surrounding the detention of Chike Ibezim. Contrary to speculations, we affirm that Mr. Chike is in lawful custody based on a court order, and his detention is in connection with a prima facie case of malicious publication, cyberbullying, and other related offences that are still under investigation by the Police. The arrest and detention of individuals are carried out in strict adherence to legal procedures and respect for individual rights. In this case, a court order was obtained following a thorough investigation, which established an indictment on Mr Chike, who has given useful information and is assisting the Police in the course of their investigation.

“The NPF takes allegations of malicious publication and cyberbullying seriously due to their potential to cause harm, distress, and damage to the reputation of individuals, institutions, as well as posing great threats to national security and stability of our dear country. These actions can also have significant legal implications. It is the duty of the Nigeria Police Force to investigate such matters thoroughly and ensure that the rule of law is upheld.

“The Police would like to emphasize that our actions are driven by a commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights and well-being of all citizens. We encourage responsible and lawful behaviour in all forms of communication, including online interactions, to maintain a harmonious and safe society”.

