Police arrests Benue child trafficker after rescuing 11 children

The Benue Police Command has arrested a suspected child trafficker, Priscilia Terhemen, and rescued 11 trafficked children from Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the children were rescued from the location where they were trafficked to in Benin City, Edo State, bringing an end to a disturbing case of exploitation.

Sources on Monday told the Guild that the rescued victims were Iwuese Terkimbi (5 years), Sulma Terhemen (7), Sechiur Orsuyi (8), Sunday Mlumum (20), Nguveren Sunday (15), Doose Mwaave (12), Ternenge Wuave (11), Mnena Terhemen (16), Aondonengen Terkimbir (12), Nensha Terhemen (10), and Saakuma Terhemen (13).

According to sources, the children were rescued in Edo with the help of Benue indigenes resident in the state and later returned to Katsina-Ala.

The sources added that the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had commenced further investigation into the case.

Confirming the development, a security source revealed that the suspect is currently in custody while the rescued children have been profiled.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for detailed investigation,” the source explained.

However, police authorities have assured that the suspect will face prosecution, stressing their commitment to curbing trafficking and protecting vulnerable children across Benue and beyond.