Police arrests bandits doctor, nine others in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old fake medical worker, identified as Musa Shamsudin, alleged to have specialized in treating sick bandits and bandits with gunshot injuries.

It was gathered that Shamsudin an indigene of Kogi state, who resides in Kankara had been on the Police wanted list as he was suspected of always visiting the forest to treat the bandits.

The police stated that the suspect was arrested in one of the communities in Kankara axis of the state and had been at large since bandits abducted the 344 pupils of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in December.

The state’s Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed this to newsmen yesterday in the state said “the suspect suddenly disappeared after the bandits attack leading to the abduction of the 344 students of Kankara school and later resurfaced. But based on a tip-off, we were able to pick him up.”

The spokesman noted that the nine other suspects paraded included five alleged bandits, a rapist, and three cattle rustlers.

Isah listed items recovered from the suspects to include 69 cows and three locally-made guns. He said all the suspects would be prosecuted as soon investigation was completed.

