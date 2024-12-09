Police arrests arms dealer in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a suspected gun dealer who lends arms and ammunition to criminals for illegal operation in the state.

The 42 year old suspect, who was identified as Friday Emenike, was alleged to have been aiding gunmen to terrorize residents across the state.

Emenike’s arrest was disclosed by the commands Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga on Monday through a statement released to the public.

Ikenga explained the suspects was apphrehended two days after the operatives from the Anti-Cultism Squad in Enugu Ukwu raided a hideout at Umunaga Village, Awka South Local Government leading to the arrest of his two accomplice who later confesses to their involvement.

According to the statement, “Police Operatives from the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Friday Emenike Alias Ekpo ‘M’ 42 years from Izzi Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State, who allegedly lends guns/weapons to criminals for their illegal operations, especially within Awka and its environs.”

“Recall that on 7th December 2024, Police Operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad Enugu Ukwu acting on credible information raided an identified black spot in Umunaga Village, Awka South LGA, arrested one Okechukwu Chinwuko ‘M’ 27 years from Umunaga Village and Ezenwa Chinedu ‘M’ 22 years from Umuneri Village and recovered one Pump action gun, three live cartridges, Cutlass, Criminal Charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs”

“The Operatives also rescued two female victims who the suspects have allegedly forcibly abused sexually. During further interrogations, the suspects confessed that they rent Guns/weapons from one Ekpo”

“This prompted the Police Operatives to act swiftly and arrested Ekpo. The case will be charged to the court on the conclusion of the investigations”