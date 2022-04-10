Police arrests armed robbery suspect in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber, Isikilu Moses, during a robbery operation carried out by him and other members of his gang in Sango-Ota axis of the state.

Luck ran out for Moses, who was apprehended during a hot chase by the policemen following a distress call they received at the police headquarters in the state.

Confirming the arrest through a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, and made available to newsmen in Ogun, she said that the suspect was arrested on April 8, explaining that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received at Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters.

The PPRO, who disclosed that the armed robbers had invaded Adebeshi Street, off Joju road, and dispossessed members of the community of their belongings, noted that robbery cases had been frequent in the area.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly moblised his patrol team and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, but they were hotly chased, and one of the suspects named Isikilu Moses, was apprehended,” she said.

Abimbola further said one locally-made pistol and two mobile phones belonging to their victims were recovered from the suspect.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation, ordering an immediate manhunt for other members of the robbery gang.

