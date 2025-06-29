Police arrests Anambra man for plotting friend’s kidnap

The Anambra Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man, Chekwube Victor, for allegedly masterminding the kidnapping of his own friend and collecting a ransom worth $5.3 million from the abductee’s family

The suspect was apprehended by operatives attached to the Uli Divisional Headquarters following a reported case of abduction.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Sunday, Victor conspired with a criminal gang to abduct his friend after deceitfully luring him under the pretext of visiting another acquaintance. The suspect, in a calculated attempt to avoid suspicion, pretended to have also been kidnapped alongside the victim.

“The suspect during interrogation confessed to having planned the kidnapping plot by luring his friend to escort him to see another friend.

“Victor and his criminal gang then abducted the victim, and to deflect suspicion, he pretended to have also been kidnapped.”-He said

The gang subsequently demanded and collected a ransom in U.S. dollars equivalent to ₦5.3 million before the victim was released. While the victim was unharmed, suspicions around the circumstances of the abduction led police to interrogate Victor, who eventually confessed to orchestrating the crime.

According to the police spoke Person Victor is now in custody and is said to be cooperating with investigators. Police say his cooperation has already yielded useful information toward the apprehension of his accomplices.

“The Command remains committed towards improving safety and security in the state,” Ikenga added, assuring that all individuals involved in the plot will be brought to justice.

The Police Command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.