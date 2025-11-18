Police arrests Anambra man for defiling 13yrs old girl

Chigbo Umeugokwe, a 20-years-old young man from Umuezeiyi Village, Achina, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, has been taken into custody by the state’s Police Command for robbery and alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Umeugokwe, was arrested by the operatives of attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Gender unit, Awka with the assistance of the local community security outfit, after he was accused of kidnapping the teenager before perpetrating the act.

He was said to have worn a red polo shirt which he fashioned into a face mask and abducted a 13-year old girl, took her to a nearby bush where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

As gathered, the 20-year-old man, Umeugokwe, allegedly invaded a shop in the same community, armed with a locally made single-barrel gun and a small axe, and stole N30,000.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the suspect was apprehended two weeks after the incident, following intelligence gathered by the officers.

According to Ikenga, during interrogation, the suspect made a voluntary confessional statement, and the weapons used in the act have been recovered.

The officers further stated that Umeugokwe will be arraigned in court on 19th November 2025, as part of the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and holding offenders accountable, the PPRO assured.