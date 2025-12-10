Police arrests actors’ president over pedestrian’s death after Lagos accident

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abubakar Yakubu, has been allegedly detained by the Lagos State Police Command following an auto crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

Yakubu, who recently assumed office as the AGN president, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and is currently being held at the Barracks Police Station in Surulere.

Police authorities, as gathered, were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, which reportedly resulted in an unidentified bystander’s death.

The accident occurred days after Yakubu emerged as AGN president in a closely contested election.

He defeated fellow contestant Rita Daniels by a narrow margin of 116 votes to 113, becoming the first northerner to lead the guild since its formal registration in 1998.

Before his election, Yakubu served as the guild’s national secretary from 2019 to 2025 and previously held various positions, including national vice president, national treasurer, and public relations officer. His long-standing involvement in the film and theatre industry spans more than 25 years.

Authorities have not released full details of the crash’s cause, and no formal charges have been announced.

The identity of the deceased victim is yet to be disclosed, and police say further information will be provided upon completion of preliminary investigations.

The arrest has sparked concern among members of the Nollywood community, many of whom were still celebrating Yakubu’s election victory.

The development also raises questions about the immediate leadership structure within AGN as the guild awaits clarity on the legal situation of its new president.

More updates are expected as police continue their investigation into the fatal incident.