Police arrests Abuja businessman supplying ammunition to Zamfara bandits

A major breakthrough in the fight against arms trafficking has emerged as police operatives have arrested a man suspected of playing a crucial role in supplying ammunition to violent criminal networks believed to be terrorising communities in Zamfara.

The development highlights growing concerns about the sophisticated support chains backing bandit operations and the relentless efforts by security forces to dismantle them.

FCT police disclosed that the suspect had allegedly been seeking access to a significant cache of live ammunition, reportedly to aid bandit groups in Zamfara in exchange for financial gain.

A police source in the FCT familiar with the operation on Tuesday said the arrest “shows how deep the network of arms supply runs and why constant vigilance is necessary”.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Ahmed Abubakar, a native of Gusau and resident of Anguwan Dodo in Gwagwalada, who was apprehended by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command yesterday.

He was arrested around 3:30 p.m. after operatives from the Mabushi Division acted on actionable intelligence.

Police investigators revealed Abubakar allegedly contacted a Nigerian Army corporal, Yusuf Mohammed, in an attempt to obtain 1,000 rounds of live ammunition, claiming it was part of a deal to supply bandit groups operating in Zamfara.

According to the police source, the suspect confessed during interrogation that he was carrying out the assignment on behalf of his uncle, identified as Ahmed Yakubu, who reportedly fled shortly after learning of his arrest.

Moreover, the source added that police operatives recovered N170,100 from Abubakar, which authorities believe was an advanced payment for the illegal transaction.

The FCT Police Command also confirmed that the suspect remains in custody and is assisting detectives in uncovering wider links and additional collaborators.

“We are pursuing every lead and will ensure that anyone connected to this criminal chain faces justice,” the FCT police command said.

Furthermore, the Command reaffirmed its commitment to combating illicit arms circulation and urged residents to report suspicious activities, stressing that collective vigilance is critical in defeating insecurity.