Police arrests 781 electoral offenders during 2023 polls

Over 700 offenders were said to have been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) after being found contravening 2022 electoral laws during the 2023 general elections across the country.

A breakdown of the 781 suspects arrested shows that 185 cases of electoral infractions were recorded during the presidential and National Assembly elections with 203 arrests made.

And for the Governorship and State Assembly, 304 electoral breaches were recorded and 578 offenders were apprehended by the law enforcement agency across the country.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, disclosed this numbers on Monday during a meeting with Commissioners of Police from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, as well as other senior officers in the country.

The IGP said the meeting with the Commissioners and other leaders within the force has become critical in the face of the threats to national security by some political actors who he says are trying to undermine the peace of the country after the elections.

He condemned the action of the political actors who are engaged in ethnic profiling in advancing their interests and urged Nigerians to rather strive towards unity.

Meanwhile, IGP charged the Strategic Police Managers to readjust strategies and operations towards ensuring a stable post-election security order and refocus policing attention on routine law enforcement duties.

He similarly, and firmly, admonished all political actors and their supporters to submit to democratic norms, peaceful means, and legal procedures in advancing their interests as the Police and other security agencies shall not tolerate the resort to incitement or any act designed to threaten our national security.

