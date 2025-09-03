27.7 C
Police arrests 5,936 kidnappers, arms dealers, others across states

As part of its ongoing efforts to curb insecurity across the country, the Nigeria Police Force has recorded the arrest of 5,936 suspects, including kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits, and arms dealers, in coordinated operations carried out across multiple states.

A breakdown of the arrests shows that 715 suspects were apprehended for armed robbery, 306 for kidnapping, 533 for murder or homicide, and 149 for the unlawful possession of firearms.

In addition, 371 individuals were arrested for sexual-related offences, 590 suspected cultists were taken into custody, while 3,272 suspects were nabbed for various other crimes.

MORE DETAILS COMING…..

