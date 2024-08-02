Police arrests 55 protesters for setting ablaze lawmaker’s house, others

The Jigawa Police Command has arrested no fewer than 55 hunger protesters linked to the massive looting, vandalism of public and private properties and setting ablaze a lawmaker’s house in the state.

Aside from that, the law enforcement agency recovered a cache of looted items, including 35 motorcycles, 3 tricycles, 111 bags of fertilizer, and 40 cartons of mosquito nets, among others from the suspects.

The spokesperson, Jigawa Police Command, DSP Lawan Adam, stated that the arrest and recoveries were made in response to the anti-government protests in the state.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital, Adam revealed that the protesters had engaged in various acts of vandalism and theft including: trespassing and setting ablaze six vehicles parked inside the Hadejia Local Government Secretariat.

Also, for vandalizing the JARDA store and making off with fertilizer as well as foodstuff in Gumel Local Government.

They were further detained for setting fire to the house of a National Assembly member and vandalizing the NITDA office in the state.

This came barely 24 hours after the State Governor, Umar Namadi, imposed a 24-hour curfew to mitigate the menace.