Police arrests 54 cultists during initiation in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested 54 suspected cultists during a raid on an initiation ceremony in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, comprising 39 males and 15 females, were rounded up following credible intelligence that cult groups were gathering at a black spot in the community to conduct initiation rites and plan their activities.

Confirming the operation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, stated on Monday that the raid was carried out by operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS).

Ikenga explained that the suspects are currently undergoing screening and profiling at the Command’s headquarters in Awka. Those found culpable will be charged to court, while others will be released unconditionally.

He added that the latest breakthrough was a result of intensified surveillance and intelligence-led operations ordered by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, to combat rising cases of cultism, drug abuse, and violent crimes in the state.

“The Command strongly condemns these criminal activities that threaten peace and public safety. We remain committed to restoring sanity and ensuring Anambra remains safe for all law-abiding residents,” the statement read.

In a related operation, the operatives apprehended a 25-year-old man, suspected drug dealer, Chiderah Obochi, along the Old Onitsha–Awka Road of the state.

Obochi was taken into custody after he was found in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

His confession later led to the recovery of 11 bags of cannabis sativa from a hideout in Umudioka village, Dunukofia LGA.

The recovered exhibits have since been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in Cross River State, the Police Command recovered a stolen vehicle, seized arms, and arrested two suspects in separate operations as part of its ongoing crackdown on crime.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ugbo Irene, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number DKA-759-KY (Kaduna), was snatched at gunpoint from a woman along Spring Road, Calabar, on September 12.

The vehicle was recovered along Odukpani Road, en route to Akwa Ibom State after Commissioner of Police, Rashid Afegbua, ordered a security lockdown across key routes following distress call sent by the owner.

One suspect, identified as 30-year-old Akaniyene Sunday Edem of Nkwot Nsit village, Nsit Ibiom LGA of Akwa Ibom State, was later arrested, while others escaped.

In another operation on September 13 in Ugep, Yakurr LGA, police officers, in collaboration with community members, apprehended 21-year-old Godswill Okoi of Ijima Street, who was allegedly linked to the Vikings confraternity.

Items recovered from him included a locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, criminal charms, a black bag, and ₦7,000 cash.

Commending his officers for their swift response, CP Afegbua thanked members of the public for their cooperation and urged them to continue sharing credible information with law enforcement agencies.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring peace and security for residents and visitors, stressing that Calabar must retain its reputation as a safe haven for tourists.