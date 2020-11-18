Police arrests 48 jail breakers, others in Edo

No fewer that 48 persons have been arrested and put under detention for different offences ranging from jail break, robbery and cultism by the Edo State Police Command following breakdown of law and order that greeted protest against police brutality in the state.

Among the 48, 18 persons were said to be those who escaped from the two correctional centres in Benin City, 14 were said to be suspected armed robbers, while 16 persons were suspected cultists said to be involved in killings across the city.

As gathered, the arrests were part security agencies and State Government efforts in restoring confidence and ensuring rebuilding and genuine reconciliation process across the state after the orgy of violence visited on the state in the wake of EndSARS protest.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, said that 15 among the jail breakers were re-arrested while committing other crimes and of the remaining three, two were arrested in Ondo State and one in Lagos States respectively.

Briefing newsmen in Benin on Wednesday, Kokumo said some of the suspected robbers were among the robbery gangs that have been terrorizing residents in Benin City, adding that the command would not relent in its effort to rid the state from all forms of insecurity.

“We are not folding our arms and watch the hoodlums have a field day. Our main concern now is geared towards re-arresting the escapees and recovering the looted and other illicit arms and ammunition in circulation.

“To this end, the police and other security agencies in conjunction with the State Government put machineries in place to checkmate the activities of these rampaging hoodlums, which have yielded some positive results.

“As we approach the yuletide season, the Police will not rest on its oars until all the arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums are recovered and escapees are equally rearrested. The criminal elements themselves will not know peace,” Kokumo said.

Furthermore, the police boss said some items recovered from those arrested include two AK 47 rifles; four locally made guns, one Toyota Yaris Saloon car with Reg No. UBJ-447-SZ, one Toyota Highlander SUV Reg. No. DGE-524-AH and 21 live cartridges.