Police arrests 46 young men over Ondo cult clashes

No fewer than 46 suspects have been arrested by the Nigerian Police following a cult related clash which has led to the death of four men and left dozens of people with varying degrees of injuries in Ondo State.

The suspects were picked by the law enforcement agency to quell the crisis between the cult groups as well as to ascertain reasons behind the clashes that paralysed commercial and other activities in the state.

The state’s Police Command Public Relation’s Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, on Thursday, said that the suspects were nabbed during a raid by its officers at Chris Land area and Ife Garage, where three members of the Eiye confraternity were shot dead.

Ayanlade stated, “Desperate times require desperate actions. Anyone arrested during the raid has one or two things to do with the clash. Forty-six suspects were arrested with firearms and ammunition in their hideouts in the town.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest others and we are appealing to the people to cooperate with the command. We want the people of Ondo town and Ondo State generally to remain law-abiding and cooperate with the police. We will not rest until we arrest the remaining people who are responsible for the crisis,” he added.