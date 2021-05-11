Police arrests 41yrs-old gay in Katsina 

Katsina Police Command has arrested and detained a 41-year-old gay, Muhammadu Aliyu, popularly known as DanMaiwaina over alleged engagement in homosexuality with minors in the state.

As stated, the suspect, said to be a notorious serial rapist of Abbatuwa quarters in the Metropolitan Area of the state, specializes in raping minors and was caught while having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor boy (name withheld).

The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspect before newsmen on Tuesday, said the suspect confessed to have committed the crime and other related offences.

The suspect said, “I have abused the boy for the fourth time after I was offered with a charm by a ritualist during his lifetime that I should be doing this action.

“And according to what the ritualist told me then if I go to anyone that is holding a big position and advise him on what I considered as a crime, he/she will surely listen to me and act on it.”

The spokesman further said investigation on the case was ongoing.

“The suspect who was paraded alongside two of his victims had so far trained a minor that also abused another three-year-old boy three times,” Isah said.

