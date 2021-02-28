Police arrests 40 armed robbers, car snatching syndicate in Abuja

No fewer than 40 suspects have been arrested in connection for car snatching, drug peddling, armed robbery and other crimes by the Federal Capital Teritory (FCT) Police Command.

The command explained that suspects were arrested along Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro, Jabi-Daki biyu and Mabushi axis during coordinated raids and patrols between 18th-24th February, 2021.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said that the arrests followed months investigation and planning after credible intelligence at the command’s disposal.

Mariam listed the suspects to include Tijani Zariwa (25), Shamsudeen Abdullahi (20), Muktari Mohammed (48), Yahaya Abdullahi (20), Abbas Mohammed (24), Suleiman Audu (19), Abubakar Baba (34), Hudu Garba (24), Sadiq Isa (20), Yusuf Ali (18), Abu Momoh Samuel, Simon Ndagi (34) all male and Nwanse Precious (22) who is a female, amongst others.

The spokesman also listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include one White Toyota Hilux, one ash colour Toyota Corolla, one locally fabricated rifle, 21 unexpended cartridges and one fabricated marking gun.

She added that the car snatching syndicate identified Olamide Atanda (29), and Osas Raphel (32) were arrested for snatching a vehicle after attacking and trampling their victim along Lugbe axis.

According to the spokesperson, the vehicle was recovered by eagle-eyed Police Operatives on stop and search operations along Abaji axis and one silver colour Toyota Corolla was recovered.

“All the suspects have been arraigned in court except the car snatching syndicate, they will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation. We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 regulations.

“Meanwhile the Command wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT. The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements to relevant authorities,” she said in a statement.