Police arrests 39 Australians against arms supply to Israel

The Australian police has arrested 39 anti-war protesters outside a military arms convention following clashes between demonstrators and officers during protest against the government planned supply of arms and ammunition to Israel.



The clash started after the demonstrators, opposing the supply of arms and ammunition to Israel, hurled objects and sprayed liquid irritants at police, who responded with pepper spray, flash distraction devices, and rubber bullets.



According to eyewitnesses, at least 24 officers sustained different degrees of injuries and were treated by medical experts after the face-off.



The Victoria Police, while condemning the protesters actions during the demonstration, stated that they were arrested for offenses bordering on assault, arson, and blocking roadways.



Shane Patton, Chief Commissioner of police, who defended his officers’ use of force, stated that protesters had planned for conflict.



However, Jasmine Duff, a representative of the Students for Palestine organization, blamed police for the violence, citing the use of weapons like pepper spray and rubber bullets.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has meanwhile, appealed that the protesters show respect for police, stating that peaceful protest is acceptable, but throwing objects at officers is not an option.



The protest, organized by Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars groups, drew around 1,200 demonstrators, with organizers hoping for up to 25,000 attendees.



Meanwhile, to ensure safety police deployed 1,800 officers to the convention center, where the Land Forces International Land Defense Exposition is taking place through Friday.



The demonstration was part of a broader campaign to stop the sale of arms to countries involved in conflicts, including Israel, with students calling on the Australian government to cease military cooperation with Israel and promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict.”