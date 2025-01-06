Police arrests 35-year-old man linked to Delta DPO’s death, others.

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a 35-year-old member of a violent robbery gang, Ogaga Dickson, for killing Agbarho Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Hassan Jega, and terrorizing residents of Delta State.

Aside from that, the police arrested the founder of a church, the End Time Army Ministry, Dayo Bernard, and four other members of his child-trafficking gang operating in Bukuru, Plateau State.

Other members of the child-trafficking gang in police custody were: Rita Agboeze, Victoria Ugwu, Nanman Puntel, and Peter Ukwuani.

The suspects were among the criminals paraded at the Nigerian Police headquarters in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday.

Adejobi said that Dickson, who was apprehended by the Federal Investigation and Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), led the squad that killed the DPO during an attempted robbery operation in Delta.

The force spokesperson added that the suspect was the only surviving member of his gang after four others died during a gun battle with the tactical squad that apprehended him.

“After Dickson’s arrest, police recovered several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, an English pistol, a locally made gun, various ammunition, and six luxury cars, indicating the serious threat posed by this criminal group”, he added.

On the child-trafficking gang, Adejobi noted that the arrest of the cleric resulted in the rescue of five children who were trafficked from their homes in Jos.

According to him: During questioning, the cleric, Bernard, admitted to abducting and selling 13 children, all of whom have since been recovered and reunited with their families through the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“In line with the Inspector General of Police’s initiative to eliminate illegal firearms, the FID-IRT has successfully recovered 14 AK-47 rifles during its ongoing operations across the country”.