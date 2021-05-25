Police arrests 34yrs-old man roommate’s murder

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old man, Okpegboro Avwerosuo, who allegedly killed his roommate, dismembered the body and sold the vital organs to a pastor for ritual purposes.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Mile 2 Sagbama Town, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over the weekend.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said that the suspect, who hails from Ugheli North Local Government Area of Delta, was being detained at the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

The spokesman said the name of the victim had yet to be known.

According to a neighbour who pleaded anonymity, said the suspect had invited the deceased to come to Sagbama to join the motorcycling business and assured him that the business is flourishing.

The transport business was said have been booming because of patronage by students as the Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro College of Education (IJBCOE) located in the state.

As gathered, the deceased had spent barely two weeks in the town when Okpegboro struck him on the skull with a mortar pestle in the night and killed him.

The neighbor added that “After killing him, he dismembered the body, preserved the vital organs and put the other parts in separate sacks which he disposed of in the early hours of the following day.

He said while the suspect was disposing of the sacks, another neighbor who saw him and suspected his movements confronted him later in the afternoon about the whereabouts of his roommate.

“The suspect claimed that the deceased had travelled back to Delta State for an urgent business. Not satisfied with his response, the neighbour forced his way into the room and saw bloodstains everywhere. The neighbour held him down and alerted the local vigilante which eventually called the police in to arrest the suspect

“Upon interrogation, before he was handed over to the police, the suspect confessed that he had sold the vital organs of his friend to a pastor in Port Harcourt who is currently at large for ritual purposes.”

