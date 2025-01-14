Police arrests 348 drug dealers, others in Abuja

In a bid to restore safety and normalcy in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 348 individuals, including drug dealers and vandals, in a series of raids across Abuja.

These operations targeted 17 notorious spots known for criminal activities, ranging from drug trafficking to infrastructure vandalism.

The raids, which swept through areas like Apo-Dutse Panteka, the Diplomatic Zone, and under the Transcorp Bridge in Maitama, were part of a strategic initiative to dismantle criminal networks.

According to the FCT PPRO, SP Josephine Adeh, “daily raids are critical to maintaining law and order in the FCT. These proactive operations are aimed at preventing crime, protecting infrastructure, curtailing drug abuse and trafficking, and enforcing the law.”

The results of these raids included the arrest of 348 suspects, with 320 already prosecuted and charged in court.

The police also seized 10 trucks loaded with vandalized metals, 26 manhole covers, 20 solar/street light poles, and substantial quantities of narcotics believed to be Indian hemp among other hard drugs. Additionally, 11 firearms were recovered from the suspects.

These actions underscore the FCT Police’s commitment to creating a safer environment. “These successes underscore the importance of sustained raids in creating a crime-free and secure environment for all FCT residents,” the police command noted.

The public is urged to assist in this ongoing effort by reporting any suspicious activities to the police control room. The FCT Police Command has expressed appreciation for the community’s cooperation.

“The Command appreciates the continued cooperation and support of residents and stakeholders as we work together to maintain peace and order across the Federal Capital Territory.”, the statement read.