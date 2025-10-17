Police arrests 32yrs old Kaduna man for vandalizing rail tracks

Determined to clamp down on the vandalism of critical rail infrastructure, operatives of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old man, Musa Abdullahi, over his alleged involvement in the illegal dismantling and transportation of rail tracks in Kaduna.

Abdullahi’s arrest followed intelligence reports concerning the vandalism of electrical installations along the Mando–Rigasa corridor four days earlier.

Also known as Major, the suspect, described as a notorious receiver and kingpin of vandalised railway materials in the state, was apprehended around the Rigasa area of the state.

In a separate operation, the operatives intercepted a trailer conveying large quantities of railway materials along KM 822–823, Forom axis, in Plateau State.

The truck driver, upon spotting the officers, fled the scene to avoid being held accountable, prompting the operatives to tow the vehicle to the Jos Railway Police Station.

According to NRC management, an investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend all individuals connected to the theft.

The Managing Director of the Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, commended the Nigeria Police for their professionalism, intelligence-led operation, and swift action in handling both incidents.

He described the arrests and recovery as clear evidence of the renewed synergy between the Corporation and security agencies in protecting critical railway infrastructure across the country.

Opeifa reaffirmed the Corporation’s resolve to strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security formations to ensure that vandals, receivers, and collaborators are brought to justice.

The NRC boss emphasized that such criminal acts amount to economic sabotage, warning that the NRC Management will continue to enforce zero tolerance for vandalism through enhanced surveillance, community engagement, and intelligence sharing.

Opeifa further appealed to residents of communities hosting railway facilities to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements around rail installations.

He noted that the railway system remains a major driver of national development and urged the public to see its protection as a shared responsibility.