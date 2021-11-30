Police arrests 32 robbery syndicate members terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna highway

The Nigeria police have arrested 32 vehicle robbery syndicate members who are said to be terrorizing Kaduna with their criminal activities.

The suspects were said to have been apprehended for vehicle robbery, banditry, homicide, unlawful possession of weapons, trafficking in drugs and other heinous crimes.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba disclosed during this development at a media briefing in Abuja.

Mba stated that six of the 32 suspected members of a car robbery gang had been arrested by operatives of the Police Special Tactical Squad (STS).

According to him, the suspects work in a coordinated manner and steal cars from different parts of Nigeria and smuggle them to Niger Republic.

He explained that the gang has a standby buyer in Niger Republic who works on the cars, if necessary and maintain them for more economic value before sending them back to Nigeria for sale.

Mba added that the car buyer in Niger Republic is also, a dealer in weapons and so, pay for the cars either in cash or exchange them with weapons.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Police is working with the INTERPOL to ensure the arrest of the suspect in Niger Republic, adding that 19 AK-47 riffles, three revolver pistols, two G-3 rifles, one sub-machine gun, one general-purpose machine gun and different types of knives were recovered from the suspects.

Other items said to have been recovered from the suspects were 17 vehicles of different types and a total of 453 rounds of live ammunition.

In the same vein, the Police PRO disclosed that a suspect was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly serving as “errand boy” to some bandits in the Northeast and North-Central parts of the country.

The suspect was arrested Saminaka, Kaduna State while conveying 250 rounds of live ammunition and five AK 47 magazines to some bandits in Niger State.

“The suspect works with some bandits and his task is to ferry weapons from suppliers to the bandits.He operates with a Volkswagen Golf 3 Salon car, bought for him by one of the bandits with agreement that he will take ownership of the car upon delivery for weapons five times,” he said.

Mba further said that efforts were being intensified by operatives to arrest all suspects in connection with the deal.

