Police arrests 32 kidnapers, robbery suspects, others in Lagos

In a bid to curb crime and protect lives and property, the Lagos Police Command has arrested no fewer than 32 suspects for different offenses including armed robbery, kidnapping, defilement, murder, and cultism across Lagos State in one month.

The suspects were: 54-year-old Yaya Amosun, 54-year-old David Ugwi, 39-year-old Sakariyat Hakeem, 38-year-old Lateet Balogun, 25-year-old Kayode Sunday, 25-year-old Bankole Monsuru, 35-year-old Akanbi Femi and 50 years-old Adedyo Yekini, Benjamin Nkemakolam Ogudoro, 30-years old Uchenna Daniels, Benedict Ahieze, Stephen Cedrick and Sarah Samuel, Chimuayan Okeke, Obiora Igboagu, Tijani Abubakar, and Odii Ifeanyi.

Others include: Daniel Peter, Ayobami Adetola, Kelvin Obinna 18yrs and Njoku Promise, Agustine Odiah and Oyebamiji Nurudeen, Musa Zakari, Elijah Emenandu, Olusegun Olusoji, Sosoguto Theodore, Lawal Abiodun, Suleiman Shola, Opeyemi Aluko, Rasaq Yusuf, Seyi Babatunde, Jamiu Yusuf, Godday Omoyibo, Testing Nwafa, Ebuka Igwe, John Michael and Alabi Sulaimon.

During the period under review, the police was said to have recovered 11 arms, 19 live ammunition, two Cars, 16 inverter batteries, six modules, cables, three ATM cards, four sim cards, and four mobile phones.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, who released the statistics on Thursday at the Command, stated that they would not rest on their oars in ensuring that criminal activities across the state are brought to the barest minimum.

Alabi disclosed some of the suspects have been charged to court for their different crimes while others would be charged in no time to face the law for their criminal acts.

The Commissioner of Police, emphasized that criminal activities across the state would no longer be taken lightly as his men would ensure that defaulters of the law face prosecution squarely.

He further assured Lagosians that the security of life and property of residents of Lagos State will continue to be at the top of his policing vision for Lagos State.

