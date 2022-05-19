Police arrests 31 kidnappers, recovers 459 ammunition

As part of its commitment to clamp down on perpetrators of criminal activities across the country, the Nigeria Police through its Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) has arrested no fewer than 31 suspects linked to kidnapping, culpable homicide, rape, unlawful possession of firearms.

Recovered arms and items from the suspects were said to have included: 61 firearms including 41 AK rifles, 8 Type 06 rifles, 4 Light Assault Rifles (LAR), 4 pump action guns, 2 locally made firearms, 1 G3 rifle, 1 Dane gun, 376 rounds of live ammunition of different calibers, and N2 million.

Among the kidnapping, suspects were said to have been the duo of Aminu Lawal, and Murtala Dawu, who was said to have worked in synergy with a kidnap kingpin identified as Yellow Ashana to kidnap and murder two police officers and one vigilante in 2021.

They were said to have also confessed during an interrogation to the kidnap of students from the Greenfield University in Kaduna State, the mindless murder of five victims before the payment of ransom, and the eventual release of the others.

The Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that investigations revealed that the area of operations of arrested suspects includes Dan Hunu, Kekebi, Dan Busha Rido, Maraban Rido, and Kumi Sata, all in Kaduna State.

Adejobi, through a statement released yesterday, in Abuja said that FIB-STS operatives caught up with them in March 2022, after being on their trail upon the mention of their names in connection to the kidnapping of Bethel Baptist School students in 2021.

He disclosed that in a similar raid, a five-man trans-border syndicate that carries out kidnapping operations

between Adamawa State in Nigeria, and Burha, Fituha, and Kesu in Cameroun were arrested.

The gang was said to have comprised Abubakar Mohammed, Shehu Mohammed, Abdullahi Ali, Abubakar Ali, and Hussaini Sule, all males from Mubi, Adamawa State, who targeted wealthy individuals who possessed beautiful houses or cars.

Adejobi further disclosed that all the suspects would be arraigned in court when investigations are completed to face prosecution for the consequences of their actions.

According to the statement: “They confessed to the kidnap and multiple rapes of a newly wedded woman at Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state whom they released upon receipt of a million Naira ransom. They were apprehended by operatives of the FIB-STS after collecting a ransom sum of 2 million Naira for one Alhaji Moni of Buladega Village on the 11th of May, 2022.

“Operatives of the FIB-STS equally apprehended the duo of Umar Muhammed aged 40 years old from Mitchika in Adamawa State, and Musa Buba aged 29 years old from Hong in Adamawa State, who are famous for their kidnapping activities. They were arrested at the market, upon credible intelligence that they would be there to buy food items for their kidnap victims. They confessed to many heinous crimes including the killing and beheading of one Alhaji Mai Gome, even after ransom payment had been made.”

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, commended the FIB-STS operatives for the successes recorded and assured Nigerians that all criminal elements arrested to face the wrath of the law squarely.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

