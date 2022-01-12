Police arrests 300L UniJos female student’s murderer

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Plateau State Command, has arrested a 20-year-old suspect identified as Moses Oko, for allegedly killing Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300-Level student of the University of Jos.

The suspected was arrested in connection with the killing of Jennifer whose remains was found at Domus Pacis lodge in Jos on Saturday, January 1, 2022, with her eyes removed.

Confirming his arrest on Wednesday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, while presenteing the suspect to journalists in Jos, said that Oko was arrested in Makurdi, Benue.

According to him, sequel to the gruesome murder of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a student of the University of Jos whose body was found mutilated on January 1 at Domus Pacis Guest House, Jos allegedly by a man named Moses Oko.

“The suspect who is said to be her boyfriend fled after committing the crime. The command, in a bid to arrest the perpetrator, launched an aggressive manhunt on the suspect and tactically trailed him to Benue where he was arrested by police operatives of the command,” he said.

The commissioner said that the suspect would be arraigned at the end of the investigations. Onyeka commended the commitment and resilience of his men who swung into action in ensuring that the suspect was arrested.

He assured the residents of the state that the command had put modalities on the ground to ensure the safety of lives and property always.

The commissioner also called on citizens of the state to support and cooperate with the command towards ensuring a more secured and peaceful Plateau.

