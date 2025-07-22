Police arrests 30 cultists after clashes in Ondo

No fewer than 30 young men suspected to be cultists were apprehended by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command in a sweeping crackdown on cult-related violence across the state over the past month.

The arrests, made following sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated tactical operations, are part of the command’s ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities and restore peace to residents.

Among those arrested is a notorious cultist allegedly linked to multiple violent attacks in Ondo town, including a brutal assault on civilians at a public viewing centre.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olushola, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday, the suspect, whose name is being withheld pending the conclusion of investigations, was apprehended at his hideout in the state.

Olushola stated that investigations revealed the suspect played a pivotal role in a deadly clash between rival cult groups in Ondo town earlier this year.

The PRO added that the cultist was also connected to the July 13 shooting at Template Bar and Club, Ondo, during the FIFA Club World Cup final match between Chelsea and PSG.

“This reckless act not only endangered the lives of peace-loving residents but also posed a direct threat to public peace and safety—values the Command is determined to uphold,” he said.

Olushola further disclosed that several items believed to be weapons used in illegal activities were recovered from the suspects during the operation.

The recovered items include one English-made Beretta pistol with five live 9mm rounds of ammunition, one locally fabricated pistol with two cartridges, three battle axes, three cutlasses, two daggers, berets, jackets, face caps, a local lamp, and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

The officer also confirmed that all 30 male suspects arrested between June and July 2025 have been charged to court, serving as a deterrent to others.

In a related development, Olushola revealed that the Command recorded significant success during this year’s July 7 (“7/7”) cult anniversary, a date notorious for violent cult clashes.

Thanks to proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, and strategic deployment of officers to flashpoints, the state was spared any outbreak of violence during the period.

“The Ondo State Commissioner of Police has inaugurated the Police-Student Relations Committee (PSRC),” Olushola said. The initiative aims to foster trust, dialogue, and cooperation between the police and student bodies across tertiary institutions in the state.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Adebowale Lawal reaffirmed the command’s commitment to eradicating cultism, armed violence, and criminality in all forms, urging residents to remain vigilant and provide timely, credible information to law enforcement agencies.

“We remain resolute in ensuring Ondo State is safe and secure for all,” Lawal assured.