Police arrests 2,792 suspected rapists, others in 2020

Atleast 2,792 persons were reported to have been arrested by the Nigerian Police for engaging in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and other sexual related offenses in the year 2020 across the country.

Of the 2,000 suspects apprehended by the law enforcement agency, 2,573 were currently being prosecuted under the Force Gender Unit in various courts across the country while the others were still at different stages of investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu, who released the statistics on Sunday, said that the feat was achieved through the action plan being implemented by the Force to curb sexual and gender violence in the country.

Adamu, in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Frank Mba, stressed that the focus of the action was to curb all forms of abuse on women and children across Nigeria.

While disclosing that the plan was already yielding desired results, the IGP enjoined parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards as well as report any incidents of abuse against women and children within their community.

He, meanwhile, expresses his displeasure over the prevailing culture of silence in concealing crimes against women and children, saying, this is aiding the perpetrators to engage in the act with another girl.

Calling for improved collaboration with the Police, the police boss assured Nigerians that the Force was well repositioned to protect women as well as children and confront violent crimes in the country.