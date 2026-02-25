Police arrests 27 suspected criminals during Plateau raid

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested 27 suspected criminals in an intelligence-led operation across multiple flashpoints in the state, part of ongoing efforts to restore security and prevent criminal exploitation of the current situation.

The coordinated operation targeted Alheri, Apata, Busa-Buji and Angwan Suya areas, where 27 male suspects were apprehended. Items suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects during the exercise.

The raid was conducted at about 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday as part of intensified efforts by the command to clamp down on criminal activities and forestall any breakdown of law and order.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, the command disclosed that profiling of the arrested suspects is ongoing, while further investigations would be carried out to ensure that those found culpable are prosecuted.

The Commissioner of Police, Bassey Ewah, warned individuals or groups planning to foment trouble in the state to desist, stressing that the command would deal decisively with anyone found wanting.

He added that operational and intelligence assets have been strategically deployed across the state to sustain peace and security, assuring residents of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

The police chief also urged residents of Plateau State to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information, reiterating the command’s call on the public to “See Something, Say Something.”